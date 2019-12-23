The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Turns Railway Employee To Promote Her Film 'Panga'

Television News

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at a railway station in Mumbai as she turns into a railway employee to promote her upcoming film 'Panga'. Check out the picture here.

kangana ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Panga along with Richa Chadha. The movie is one of the most awaited films, which will release next year. It has been alleged that the trailer of the movie will soon be released. However, Kangana Ranaut and her team have come up with a new and exciting way to promote the movie.

ALSO READ: "Kangana Ranaut Was Really Upset, In Tears At Times,” Revealed Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer

Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a light pink coloured traditional attire and sitting behind a ticket counter. She was seen looking tired as she sat behind the counter at a railway station. The actor deviated from her glamorous avatar and wore a simple attire. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail and kept her makeup to a minimum. She wore a pair of small earrings to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out the teaser of Panga here

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Introduces Her Family On The New Poster Of 'Panga'; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kangana Ranaut will play a railway employee in the upcoming movie Panga. Panga is a real-life story inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by Nikhil Mehrotra. The movie-Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020. It will hence clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ: New 'Panga' Poster Features Kangana Ranaut And Richa Chadha As Jaya And Meenu, See Pic

 

 

