Kangana Ranaut Turns Railway Employee To Promote Her Film 'Panga'

Actor Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Panga along with Richa Chadha. The movie is one of the most awaited films, which will release next year. It has been alleged that the trailer of the movie will soon be released. However, Kangana Ranaut and her team have come up with a new and exciting way to promote the movie.

See post

ALSO READ: "Kangana Ranaut Was Really Upset, In Tears At Times,” Revealed Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer

Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a light pink coloured traditional attire and sitting behind a ticket counter. She was seen looking tired as she sat behind the counter at a railway station. The actor deviated from her glamorous avatar and wore a simple attire. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail and kept her makeup to a minimum. She wore a pair of small earrings to complete the look.

Check out the posters of the movie here

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

Check out the teaser of Panga here

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Introduces Her Family On The New Poster Of 'Panga'; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut will play a railway employee in the upcoming movie Panga. Panga is a real-life story inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by Nikhil Mehrotra. The movie-Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020. It will hence clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ: New 'Panga' Poster Features Kangana Ranaut And Richa Chadha As Jaya And Meenu, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.