Kangana Ranaut Shares Stunning Pictures In Mesmerising Purple Lehenga; See Here

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share her look from brother Aksht’s wedding ceremony. In the pictures shared, the actor is seen in a grand and gorgeous purple lehenga studded with heavy traditional work. Through the caption of the post, the actor mentioned that the pictures had been taken at the recent family wedding. Her fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they love her wedding look and added confidence.

Kangana Ranaut stuns in a purple lehenga

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share a range of pictures revealing her stunning traditional attire put together for brother Aksht’s wedding. In the portrait pictures posted, she is seen posing next to a piece of mirror which adds beauty to the photograph. The actor is seen posing with a slight smirk across her face while she looks into the camera with an intense expression.

For the special occasion, Kangana Ranaut has opted for a purple-blue combination traditional lehenga which comes with a light green netted dupatta. The purple blouse has a crop style and has been given prominent golden work around the arms and neckline. The light gold sequin work creates a lovely combination with the purple giving a royal look.

The lehenga skirt is dark blue in colour and has light work all over. It also has a thick border at the rim which stands out in the attire effortlessly. The dupatta of this lehenga is a major attraction with heavy sequin work on green-colored net cloth. The heavy jewellery, which includes a golden neckpiece, earrings, and mang tikka has been decorated with green beads goes well with the outfit, giving it the right amount of vibrancy. Her hair has been tires up in a traditional bun with red roses and a middle partition.

In the caption for the post, Kangana Ranaut has mentioned that the pictures are from her brother’s wedding. She has also added a red rose emoticon at the end of the note. Have a look at the pictures on Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter here.

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Read Kangana Ranaut Shares Stunning Photos From 'Bhai Ki Shaadi' To Bless The Newlyweds

Also read Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Arnab Goswami’s Release Order, Shares Video

In the comments section, a number of people have complimented her for the look while also wishing her brother a happy married life. Have a look at a few comments on Kangana Ranaut's photos here.

Congratulations to Ranaut family 🤩❤️🌻👑🎊



Congratulations to Akshat and Ritu , wish you happy married life to them. pic.twitter.com/PNNhd7pLhj — 𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙍𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨🦁 (@leo_rebelious) November 12, 2020

How wonderful those photos are & you're looks are always mesmerizing😊😊😘😘 — Lokesh🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@lokeshreddy94) November 12, 2020

Very very congratulations dee. God bless your brother and bhabhi. — Nimba Ram Beniwal (@Beniwal_Nimbu) November 12, 2020

Read Kangana Ranaut Dances Her Heart Out At Brother Aksht's Mehendi-haldi Ceremony; Watch Video

Also read Kangana Ranaut Pens Strong Message For 'haters' Following Her, Says 'Block Or Unfollow Me'

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.