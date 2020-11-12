Rangoli Chandel Says Kangana's 'loving Nature Is Her Biggest Strength'; Showers Praise

Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram to express gratitude for her sister Kangana Ranaut who helped plan out her brother’s wedding. Rangoli spoke of the selfless deed of Kangana towards her family and praised her for her loving nature. She spoke of how people often misunderstand her sister, merely due to her being fiery and courageous.

Rangoli Chandel praises Kangana for celebrating brother's wedding

Rangoli Chandel’s Instagram saw a series of pictures that captured the blissful moments from the marriage ceremony of Kangana Ranaut’s brother. Rangoli shared all the images along with a long and heartfelt caption that she dedicated to her sister. She began by writing that she is aware of several superstars who would love to spend crores of rupees on their weddings. However, for her, Kangana is among the few superstars who spent a lot on their brother’s wedding. Rangoli went on to call the ceremony a regal destination wedding. Rangoli specified how Kangana Ranaut spent crores of rupees for her brother’s wedding, while superstars would not do the same for their relative.

Rangoli in her caption further continued to say that not only did Kangana spend crores but also worked at the wedding. She added that Kangana had been working on each and every detail in the wedding to ensure everything was done perfectly. Kangana Ranaut’s brother recently got married in a grand wedding which was hosted by the actor. The pictures have been shared by Rangoli on her Instagram and fans have been loving the grand scale with which the wedding was celebrated.

Further continuing her caption, Rangoli Chandel said that despite Kangana’s kind nature, people often chose to focus on her courageous attitude and fiery behaviour. The sister of the actor then ended the caption by mentioning that Kangana’s involvement with her surroundings and her loving nature are some of the biggest strengths she possesses. Rangoli ended the caption by saying that she felt very emotional as she penned down the caption.

