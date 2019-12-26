Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Christmas With Sister And Nephew In Manali; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Prakash Kovelamudi’s comedy Judgementall Hai Kya along with Rajkummar Rao. As she gears up for the release of her next films in the coming year, the actor has taken some time off her busy schedule to celebrate Christmas along with her family in the snowy peaks of Manali. The actor was seen in a gleeful and relaxed mood.

Kangana Ranaut’s Christmas celebrations

Kangana Ranaut recently jetted off to her hometown in Manali for a grand Christmas celebration. She and her sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to share a few clicks from the same. Both the sisters are known to be pretty close to each other.

In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen giving a kiss to her nephew and sister Rangoli’s child, Prithvi. She is seen standing in front of a Christmas tree. The aunt and nephew duo share a cute moment as Prithivi leans in for a kiss.

In the second picture, both Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are seen having a gala time. They are seen holding wine glasses and posing for the picture. Rangoli’s son Prithvi is staring up at them.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s pictures here:

Rangoli Chandel also shared a few pictures from the celebrations. The first one she shared was a selfie of the whole Manali Christmas celebration gang. She also shared a video of the gang enjoying a hilarious chat after the party.

Check out Rangoli Chandel’s pictures here:

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama, Panga. The film traces the life of a kabaddi player. The film also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yogya Bhasin along with Kangana. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020, clashing along with the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Kangana Ranaut is currently also filming for Thalaivi. The film follows the life of the late politician J Jayalalithaa. The makers recently even released the first poster of the film where many critics pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Ranaut and the late CM of Tamil Nadu. The film is set to release on June 26, 2020.

