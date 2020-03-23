The Debate
The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With Family In Manali

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut turned 33 today and celebrated her birthday with her family in Manali by worshipping Goddess Durga in an entirely traditional outfit. Pics here

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut turned 33 today on March 23, 2020. Ranaut is celebrating her birthday by spending some quality time with her family in Manali after the shoot of her upcoming film was stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. For her 33rd birthday, Ranaut's family organized a pooja to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Thanks Well-wishers On Birthday, Recites Iconic Song For Shaheed Diwas

Kangana Ranaut worships Goddess Durga on her 33rd birthday

Kangana Ranaut's team, on their official Instagram handle, shared a streak of pictures of the Queen actor to wish her on her birthday. They also shared a video of Ranaut reciting few lines of a poem by the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday. For the pooja, Ranaut donned a hot pink traditional saree. She paired her saree with heavy gold jewellery and rounded off her look with minimal makeup and her hair tied in a messy bun.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gets Adorable Birthday Wish From Sister Rangoli Chandel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Her team captioned the post writing, "The Ranauts organised a birth pooja for the birthday of #KanganaRanaut. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this Pooja in the form of Kanyas. This is pure joy, guys. " 

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Recommends These 3 Books To Read While Practising Self-quarantine

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel also took to her Twitter handle to wish the younger sister on her 33rd birthday. Chandel too shared a set of pictures and explained the importance of "Janamdin Pooja" and "Kanya Pooja" in their family. Check out Chandel's tweet below:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Closes Hotel In Lieu Of Coronavirus Pandemic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
