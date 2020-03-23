Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With Family In Manali

The Manikarnika of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut turned 33 today on March 23, 2020. Ranaut is celebrating her birthday by spending some quality time with her family in Manali after the shoot of her upcoming film was stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. For her 33rd birthday, Ranaut's family organized a pooja to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

Kangana Ranaut worships Goddess Durga on her 33rd birthday

Kangana Ranaut's team, on their official Instagram handle, shared a streak of pictures of the Queen actor to wish her on her birthday. They also shared a video of Ranaut reciting few lines of a poem by the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday. For the pooja, Ranaut donned a hot pink traditional saree. She paired her saree with heavy gold jewellery and rounded off her look with minimal makeup and her hair tied in a messy bun.

Her team captioned the post writing, "The Ranauts organised a birth pooja for the birthday of #KanganaRanaut. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this Pooja in the form of Kanyas. This is pure joy, guys. "

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel also took to her Twitter handle to wish the younger sister on her 33rd birthday. Chandel too shared a set of pictures and explained the importance of "Janamdin Pooja" and "Kanya Pooja" in their family. Check out Chandel's tweet below:

Kangana performing Janamdin pooja and Kanya pooja, our parents organised, this is how they always celebrated our birthdays, navagrah pooja followed by worshiping Maa Durga in the form of little girls 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4S2LBi9MQ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

