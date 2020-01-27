Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Padma Shri Win With 'Thalaivi Team In Chennai, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut was bestowed with India's fourth highest civilian honor, the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of performing arts. She celebrated the achievement with the team of her upcoming film, Thalaivi in Chennai. A post shared on Kangana's official Instagram handle shows the actress cutting cake as the cast and the crew applaud her side by side.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Padma Shri honour

Soon after being conferred with the Padma Shri, Kangana expressed her gratitude towards the Government of India and well-wishers in a video. Dedicating her win to “every woman who dares to dream”, she said, “I’m humbled and I’m honored. I am grateful to the Indian government, my fans and friends. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”

After being conferred with Padma Shri, #KanganaRanaut conveys her heartfelt gratitude to the honorable govt of India and her well wishers.#PadmaShriKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TuSD6QPuS3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

Hailed as the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has also won the coveted National Award for her contribution to Indian cinema multiple times in her career so far. The achievements of the 32-year-old actor have been laudable and rightly deserving of the high honour that comes along with a Padma Shri award. Actor-director Kangana Ranaut has a range of important and successful films along with memorable characters and award-worthy performances to her credit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, took to his Twitter account and congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards," he tweeted. The prime minister added that the awardees include "extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity".

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity. https://t.co/POdpBsPtq4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

The other members of the industry who were conferred with the Award include Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and Adnan Sami.

