Kangana Ranaut celebrates two years of 'Manikarnika', says sequel will be 'bigger, better'

It’s been two years since actress Kangana Ranaut impressed fans with her role as Rani of Jhansi in the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. On the special occasion, the actress took to Twitter and revisited old memories of the film and her tough time shooting for some sequences as the film clocks two years on January 25. The actress shared a video that showed several clips from the film that spoke volumes of the courage and bravery of Rani of Jhansi.

Two years of Manikarnika

The video started with the voice-over by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who narrated the story of Manikarnika, a story of a warrior. The video showed the entire star cast of the film including Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, and many more. While captioning the post, the actress sang praises of the film and promised her fans to make the sequel titled Manikarnika Returns: the legend of Didda "bigger better and a world-class franchise". "Many called it the best historic film in recent times but we as team Manikarnika promise to make Manikarnika returns the legend of Didda bigger better and a world-class franchise #2YearsofManikarnika #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda," she wrote.

Many called it the best historic film in recent times but we as team Manikarnika promise to make Manikarnika returns the legend of Didda bigger better and a world class franchise #2YearsofManikarnika #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJ2hoUAGOQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2021

Apart from this, Kangana also reminisced about her time on set when she was injured shooting a sequence. She shared the picture on Twitter that showed the injury marks on her forehead. Besides, she even shared a picture with a broken foot while sitting in a wheelchair during her public appearance then. Talking about the praises and accolades that the film won after it was released, Kangana wrote, "The movie which broke my bones, 20 stitches n two fractures also broke many records. Highest weekend, Highest single day collection, Third highest grosser in the long list of blockbuster woman-centric films and also most successful Indian film in Japan".

Other than this, Kangana shared another video that showed clips of sword fighting and valour. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Saluting every hero of #Manikarnika and each member of the team". Earlier, much to the surprise of the fans, the actress recently announced the sequel of the film. The sequel is touted to be larger than life with an amazing star cast. Apart from this, Kangana’s character in the film will be a delightful watch for the fans.

