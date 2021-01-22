Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Mother's 'desi Jugaad'; Says She 'couldn't Stop Laughing'

Kangana Ranaut has strongly made a space for herself in the film industry. From her acting skills to her bold statements about several issues, the actor has always found a way to be heard by a large number of people. She stays extremely active on social media and is always seen sharing what she is up to in her personal and professional life. She has now posted about her mother with a reference of ‘desi jugaad’ in her recent tweet. Have a look at the ‘jugaad’ that the actor’s mother came up with.

The ’Desi jugaad’ of Kangana’s mother

Kangana Ranaut is hardly seen shying away from posting about her family members. Her mother is quite frequently featured in her Instagram post and Kangana herself is often seeing writing about her family. In her recent tweet, the actor has written about a ‘desi jugaad’ that her mother has come up with while she was cooking for her family. As her mother is seen cooking outside the kitchen in the picture, that Kangana posted along with the tweet, the actor explained that her mother was only doing so because the kitchen was “too cold” to cook in.

Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi, I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad... proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q90U11xMtO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021

Her mother thus decided to cook “outside in the sun” where she could feel warmer. Kangana then mentioned in the tweet that she “couldn’t stop laughing” after seeing the new ‘jugaad’ that her mother has come up with. The actor then talked about how she was feeling “proud” of her mother for coming up with this “resourceful invention”. Kangana is also often seen posting about her young little nephew and her sister Rangoli as well. The actor is known for posting such content on social media that can be related to by the younger generation.

Kangana Ranaut is known for being one of the most outspoken voices of the film industry. She has raised a number of issues of the industry such as nepotism and favouritism that exists in the film industry. The actor has also had a number of controversial moments in her professional and personal life. On her work front, she has given a number of popular performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen and many more.

