Kangana Ranaut reveals secret from appearance to receive 1st of 3 National Awards in 2009

A highlight of Kangana Ranaut’s career has been winning three National Awards, a feat unmatched by any of her contemporaries. The first of those honours had come for the movie Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. As the momentous day completed 11 years recently, she recalled some of the 'special memories', including receiving the award from then President Pratibha Patil and designing her own suit.

Kangana Ranaut on first National Award

A Kangana Ranaut fan club recently shared the moment of the Tanu Weds Manu star receiving her honour from Pratibha Patil.

Kangana wrote that her first National award for Best Supporting Actress had ‘many special memories’ attached to it. She highlighted that she was one of the youngest actresses (22 at that time) apart from receiving the honour, for a woman centric film from a woman President.

Revealing a secret, she shared that she did not have enough money to ‘buy something special’, so she designed her own suit. Being proud about her design, she asked her fans, “suit wasn’t bad...nahin?'

First National award, Many special memories attached to this, I was one of the youngest actresses to receive the honour, also for a woman centric film from a woman President. I designed my own suit didn’t have enough money to buy something special, the suit wasn’t bad...nahin ? https://t.co/WPgaVsTjdV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 23, 2021

After shining as a debutante in Anurag Basu’s Gangster, Kangana Ranaut delivered one of the best performances with the character of a model named Shonali Gujral in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion in 2008. Her portrayal of the character dealing with a career downfall due to alcohol, drugs, relationship and stress issues, earned her rave reviews. The movie, which centered around Priyanka Chopra, was a commercial success and was critically acclaimed.

Kangana Ranaut went on to bag two more National Awards, both for Best Actress in a leading role in back-to-back years, 2014 and 2015. The first for the movie Queen, a title that has stayed with her, and then Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which is her career’s biggest commercial success, earning over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

Professsional front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has multiple films in her kitty at the moment. She is currently shooting for the movie Dhaakad, where she plays an out-and-out action character. The movie was recently announced for release on Diwali.

Apart from that, she has completed the shooting of the movie Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nanu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. She has also signed Tejas, where she is playing an Indian Air Force pilot.

