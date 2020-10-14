Kangana Ranaut Sweats Off 20 Kg She Gained For 'Thalaivi', Asks 'who All Are With Me?'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who gained 20kgs for her upcoming film Thalaivi is now sweating the extra kilos to get into that perfect shape. The Tanu Weds Manu actress shared a picture from her workout sessions where she can be seen exercising and shredding the extra kilos as she informs that team is inching closer to the completion of the film.

The actress shared a picture of her morning workout routine where she can be seen stretching out while performing an asana. She captioned the picture and informed that she had gained 20kgs for her forthcoming film and now since the shoot is about to get over in the next few days, she has decided to get back to her earlier size, agility, metabolism, and flexibility. She also revealed that she has decided to wake up early morning for a jog/walk.

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

Earlier, the actress in an interview with Mid-Day spoke about her transformation in Thaialvi and said that she had to take mild doses of hormone pills to gain weight. She further said that since she is tall and skinny, and her face is angular instead of round, which made her take pills in order to look different. Apart from this, Kangana had stated that she also started eating foods that promote weight gain.

Earlier, the actress had shared stills from the sets of her upcoming film Thalaivi along with a black and white photo of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa from the days of her youth. From what looks like an assembly scene, Kangana's look complete with the saree, bindi, and the hairdo is strikingly similar to that of the late politician.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi was due to release on June 26, 2020, but is currently under production. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelled trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

