Kangana Ranaut Says Ankita Lokhande Told Her That Sushant 'could Not Take It Anymore'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 left everyone in shock and reignited the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Actor Kangana Ranaut has been actively speaking out against the existence of 'movie mafia' and has alleged that they are the ones responsible for Rajput's death. In her latest interview, she has claimed that Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her that the late actor suffered humiliation and could not take it.

In her latest interview with a publication, Kangana Ranaut said that she called her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Ankita Lokhande after Sushant Singh Rajput's death to get a clearer picture of what he was going through. The actor said that Lokhande summed up the late actor's situation by saying that he had faced so much humiliation from the beginning that he could not take it anymore. She added that Ankita told her that Sushant finally made into Bollywood after he gave many auditions and faced many rejections.

Kangana Ranaut further said that Ankita Lokhande told her that Sushant was not 'thick-skinned'. She revealed to the Queen actor that Rajput would sit on Twitter for hours and would fight with people questioning why they had a particular kind of opinion about him. Lokhande further explained to Ranaut that she told Sushant that everyone is going to have opinions about him and that he should not be that bothered about it.

Ankita Lokhande further told her that Sushant could not take the public humiliation, the 'bad PR', and the 'ganging up' after a point of time. Ranaut said that Ankita told her that the late actor was a lot like her. She said that he was an intellectual, passionate about his work and kept away from gossip, and had a small-town personality. She further said that Sushant just wanted to be accepted.

Talking about her initial struggle in Bollywood, Kangana said that when she entered Bollywood, she wanted to fit in as well. The actor said that she did 'films like Rascals, wore a bikini, stuffed her lips with botox, and straightened her hair'. Ranaut said that she desperately wanted to be accepted. She added that she wanted to be on covers of magazines and wanted to win awards. She further said that it was not going to help because she was still a 'B Grade actor' and they did not accept her.

