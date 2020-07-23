Today’s News: Ankita Lokhande's Tribute To SSR, Kangana's Tweets, And More

Kangana Ranaut’s interview with the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has stirred up a lot of conversation in Bollywood. Besides this, today’s news includes Ankita Lokhande’s tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput and a post shared by Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account. Here is the latest Bollywood news of July 23, 2020.

Ankita Lokhande lights a candle for Sushant Singh Rajput:

It has been one month since the Drive actor, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to pay a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande shared two posts featuring a candle. She captioned the first post as, “CHILD Of GOD. On the other hand, Lokhande captioned the second post as, “HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!!



Keep smiling wherever you are😊”. You can check out Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram posts here:

Kangana Ranaut feels Chhichhore smashed Gully Boy:

The Tanu Weds Manu actress, Kangana Ranaut advocated support for the late Sushant Singh Rajput in yet another Tweet. Kangana compared the box office collections of Chhichhore with several other films. You can check out Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet here:

This is the digits business, but in perception business they kept calling Sushant a flop actor, dumped his films on digital owning to his "flop" career, which flop career? and who were declaring his flop @mumbaipolice must investigate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nds1TR9cTN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Trevor Noah On Kanye West’s Rally and Tweets:

Recently, the South African comedian Trevor Noah commented on Kanye West’s rally and Twitter allegations. Noah said that West ‘needed help’. He also passed a hilarious remark on West’s tweets. Talking about Kanye’s speech, Trevor said that someone needed to take the mike away from Kanye. You can check out the Tweet here:

Someone needs to take the mic away from Kanye. Unfortunately the best person to do that… is Kanye. pic.twitter.com/4OcyhzON7w — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 21, 2020

Sameera Reddy on body shaming:

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram to share her experience of being subjected to body shaming. Sameera captioned the post as, “No tricks no make up just me ! #imperfectlyperfect



I had a message form a mom who says she feels ‘fat’ ‘ugly’ and ‘not beautiful’ with her post-baby fat. She said she looked at me and felt dejected . OMG!!! So here are my morning swelly eyes . No tricks no make up just me owning it! And I’m hoping that this enforces a positive spin on our own expectations of ourselves . I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don’t dwell on what you are not and what you don’t have ! Let’s focus on the good 🙏🏼 we are all #imperfectlyperfect #loveyourself #justthewayyouare #keepingitreal”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Italian police seize cocaine addressed to Santino D'Antonio:

The Italian police have seized cocaine addressed to Santino D'Antonio, a fictional mob boss character from John Wick: Chapter 2. The drugs were reportedly found by the customs officials of Milan's Malpensa airport. This package was addressed to Santino D'Antonio i.e. the fictional character played by Riccardo Scamarcio in the John Wick movie.

