Kangana Ranaut Says She Never Wanted To Act In 'Krrish' But Was Forced To; Read Details

Actor Nagma shared a post on Twitter where she said Kangana Ranaut taking a stand against nepotism is wrong. Nagma had illustrated that Kangana too was practicing nepotism and was herself favoured by people whom she has accused of favouritism. The team of Kangana Ranaut responded to the same and revealed that she was forced to do Hrithik Roshan starrer film Krrish 3.

Actor Nagma calls Kanga Ranaut "Hypocrite"

Nagma had alleged that Kangana was introduced to Bollywood by Aditya Pancholi. Nagma had further alleged that Aditya was Kangana’s boyfriend at the time and therefore had introduced her to the industry. Nagma had further alleged that Mahesh Bhatt had produced Kangana’s first film.

Nagma also pointed out that Kangana got her first lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi as he was a relative of Mahesh Bhatt. Nagma also alleged that when Kangana’s career was falling apart, Hrithik Roshan relaunched her in two films. Nagma also said that Kangana hired her own sister as a manager and is ‘running propaganda against those she has problems with after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Nagma also called Kangana Ranaut a “hypocrite”.

Team Kangana Ranaut responds to allegations by Nagma

Kangana Ranaut’s team responded to the allegations and gave the actor’s side of the story. Team of Kangana Ranaut clarified that Aditya Pancholi was never her boyfriend. Kangana Ranaut’s team further said that he had promised to mentor her but soon became abusive towards the actor. The team further clarified that Aditya Pancholi never introduced Kangana to Anurag Basu, who directed her debut movie.

Kangana Ranaut didn't want to do 'Krrish 3'

The team of Kangana Ranaut further said that her career was ruined after she was reduced to a background actor in Kites. The team of Kangana further said that because of that, she did not want to do Krrish. The team of Kangana also said that she was forced to do Krrish 3.

The Twitter handle of Kangana also clarified that no agency wanted to hire Kangana because she won’t dance at weddings or do fairness cream (ads). Therefore, her sister, Rangoli Chandel had to start handling her film dates. The team of the actor defended Rangoli Chandel’s role as a manager and said that she could hardly speak English and had no idea about the industry. The team further said that Rangoli did what any sister would do and the team of the actor further urged Nagma to stop spreading lies.

Nagma ji

1) Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu..contd.. https://t.co/DO9JZMz6na — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it..contd. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Image credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram and still from Krrish 3

