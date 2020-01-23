Kangana Ranaut Recalls Sister Rangoli's Fear, Claims 'outsiders Are Perceived Differently'

Addressing the media during her interaction on Wednesday evening, Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut spoke about how outsiders are perceived in the industry. She shared an anecdote about her sister Rangoli Chandel's fear of the media when Rangoli had given birth to her child Prithvi Raj. Kangana revealed that Rangoli had been worried that the world might think of Prithvi as Kangana's child because of the 'resemblance' in their features.

Read | Kangana Ranaut, Panga cast attend the special premiere of the movie; see pics

Kangana recalled the day when her nephew Prithvi Raj was born and revealed that Rangoli Chandel had expressed her desire to post photos of the newborn as soon as possible. On being asked about the urgency to do so, Rangoli had said that she was certain that the media will assume that a baby, citing Prithvi's features, is definitely Kangana's and that the actor has 'transferred' the baby to her sister.

Kangana Ranaut also said claims like these were 'very likely to happen' not only because the baby did look like Kangana but also because challenges like these are often faced by actors who are tagged as 'outsiders' in the film industry.

Read | Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for "forgive like Sonia" appeal over Nirbhaya rapists

Hinting at the nepotism prevalent in the industry, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about the 'black magic' remark made for her and how those kinds of reports are unheard of in case of people from the industry. Kangana also said her sister Rangoli Chandel has become this active on social media after reading such bizarre things about her that she now swears by social media and updates on every move that Kangana makes. Rangoli Chandel has earned a reputation for speaking her mind on issues that relate to her sister as she also acts as Kangana's manager.

Read | Kangana Ranaut drops a new promo of 'Panga' ahead of its release, watch video

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Panga is scheduled to release in theatres on January 24, 2020, and is all set to enthral her fans with her performance as a mother onscreen. The actor will be seen next in A.L Vijay's biographical film Thalaivi where she will essay the titular role of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha. The movie is expected to release in theatres on June 26, 2020.

Read | Kangana Ranaut releases a new song from the film 'Panga' titled 'Bibby song'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.