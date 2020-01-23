Saif Ali Khan's Luxurious Car Collection Proves That He Has An Expensive Taste

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is best known for his roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Parineeta and many more. The actor was last seen in the Netflix drama Sacred Games. He is married to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor. As per reports, Saif Ali Khan loves having a collection of new cars and he also has a big collection of the same. Let us take a look at Saif Ali Khan's car collection.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Audi R8 Spyder

Saif's red R8 Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre aspirated V10 engine. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds and continues accelerating till it tops out at 313km/h. During the promotions of the movie, Race 2 Saif Ali Khan was seen at the launch of the new Audi R8. Not only Saif but Race 2's co-stars Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel were also seen at the launch.

Ford Mustang

Saif Ali Khan is a proud owner of Ford Mustang. His red Ford Mustang is an imported RHD Shelby GT500 which is different from the Mustang GT sold in India. Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 is powered by a 5,4-litre litre V8 engine producing 500 bhp and 651 Nm of torque.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Marilyn Monroe Moment On Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster Has Twitter In Splits



Saif 's new ford mustang awesome !!!! pic.twitter.com/TmybRJbg —  Gautam Bhalla  (@maverick_bhalla) December 15, 2011

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Seen In A Quirky Avatar In Jawaani Jaaneman's Latest Poster

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Saif Ali Khan loves fast cars which also includes Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.4-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 470 Bhp and 640 Nm. Grand Cherokee SRT can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 257 km/h.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Comments On CAA: 'I Am Still Trying To Form An Opinion On The Subject'

(Image courtesy: House Of Pataudi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.