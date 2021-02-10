Kangana Ranaut claims 'vindication' on challenge on actors; reacts to Prashant Bhushan dig

Kangana Ranaut accepted her ‘luxury of pride’ in calling herself the ‘actress with the best range’ as she mentioned Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot in the same breath. After the actor gave an ‘open challenge’ urging netizens to find an actress with a better range than her, she finally felt vindicated about her claims, as she hit back at netizens trolling her. She also hit back at senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for calling her 'Jhansa ki Rani'.

Kangana Ranaut slams trolling on claims on Twitter

Kangana had posted stills from her movie Dhaakad and Thalaivi. In one she was posing with guns and in the other, in a different look as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. She claimed that no other actress had displayed the kind of range of roles or filmography as hers, not even Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.

As a netizen called her ‘aging Bollywood actress’ and jokingly praised her ‘confidence’ for the comparison, Kangana had a strong response. She wrote that Meryl Streep or Gal Gadot was ‘no standard of an individual’s success.’ She questioned the rationale behind the ‘shocking sexism.'

Not even 1 percent of India knows about Meryl Streep or Gal Gadot, that’s no standard of an individual’s success...besides both are older than me age too is no criteria for success, but why is it always peacefuls who come up with shocking sexism like this. What is your secret? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

She also stated that those highlighting Meryl Streep's Oscars, should know that she had not won the National Award or Padma Shri like Kangana.

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

As another called her one with ‘Narcissistic personality disorder’, Kangana Ranaut stated that she would accept the argument only if people could prove her claims ‘wrong or illogical’.

Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due. https://t.co/MA6hT7Pdxh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Prashant Bhushan was also among those who trolled Kangana by calling her ‘Jhansa ki Rani’, referring to her role of Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmibai in the movie Manikarnika. As he shared her viral video of her using a mechanical device for a horse riding sequence, the actor hit back. She shared that numerous tricks were used during the filming of a movie, but it was not true that she could ride a horse, sharing a video where she was seen riding a horse with ease.

It’s true many tricks are used for filming action sequences but if you are implying I couldn’t ride a horse while playing legendary Laxmi Bai who was a great horse rider no I won’t accept that, watch, now you will say I am again bragging as a matter of fact I ride pretty well 🙂 pic.twitter.com/r7Ewn18Hgd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

In the end, she tweeted that most of the comments have been 'encouraging’, however, the ones who didn’t agree with her just ‘bullied or trolled’ her without any ‘logical counter argument/proof' of actor's filmography that could match hers.

The Tanu Weds Manu finally concluded that she stands 'vindicated.'

Today most of the comments have been encouraging,the ones who didn’t agree with me just bullied or trolled, didn’t give any logical counter argument/proof of somebody’s filmography which shows range and brilliance like mine. So let’s be fair all n all I stand vindicated, thanks. https://t.co/hmsQogFUvW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

She even shared a quote from the action director of Manikarnika, that she was 'better than Tom Cruise' in the action department.

