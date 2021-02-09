Kangana Says She Has 'raw Talent' Like Meryl Streep, 'can Do Action' Like Gal Gadot

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and explained the kind of hard work and sincerity needed to portray every character on the silver screen. The actress shared two stills from her upcoming highly anticipated films Dhaakad and Thalaivi. She also mentioned Hollywood stars like Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot and said she has 'raw talent' like Streep and 'can also do skilled action' like the Wonder Woman actress.

Kangana Ranaut throws a challenge for fans

She said that she gets into the layer of the character performs high octane action sequences. She also mentioned that the kind of variety she serves on the platter for the audiences. She wrote, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now." She further added, "I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot".

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Apart from this, in another post, the actress shared her stills from Thalaivi where she is seen transformed at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her acting period in films. While the other stills of the actress were as Agni from Dhaakad where she transformed herself into an agent with completely armed to perform high action stunts and sequences. Other than this, the actress expressed pride in performing such characters. She threw a challenge to her fans if they could show any other actress with such brilliance in the craft and has offered more range than her on the planet. “I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,” she tweeted.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about the transformations she has undergone for her films In Thalaivi, she will be seen playing the late veteran politician on the big screens and for her part, she had to undergo massive bodyweight transformation. She had gained 20kgs. During the lockdown period, the actress worked hard and lost weight to get back to her earlier stamina and start shooting for Dhaakad. She had shared a post in November last year while flaunting her fitness routine and explaining the sincerity gone behind in getting back to her usual shape after seven months of rigorous training.

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her film Dhaakad. After this, she will begin shooting for Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this she recently announced two new projects. She will be seen making a sequel of Manikarnika titled Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and she will also be seen essaying the role of late former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in another.

