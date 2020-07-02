Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Kangana Ranaut Denies Being Called For Statement Recording

The Mumbai Police which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is set to record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement in connection with actor's demise. Apart from the filmmaker, several media reports claimed that actress Kangana Ranaut would be on the list to be questioned by the police in the matter. Rubbishing such reports, the official Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut took to the micro-blogging site and clarified that Kangana Ranaut has not received any such request from the Mumbai Police.

Putting all speculations to rest, the official handle has flouted such news. The post also mentioned that if the Tanu Weds Manu actress receives such requests from the Mumbai Police in future, she will be happy and willingly ready to co-operate with them in the matter. Earlier on July 2, as per the latest information, the police will be sending summons to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that the process is already underway.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita's Unreleased Video 'Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho' Goes Viral, Watch

Read: 'Don't Give Up': Kriti Sanon Urges Fans Weeks After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The news comes amid reports that Bhansali had offered Sushant four films. It was reported that the collaboration did not work out due to ‘date issues.’ Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant’s alleged ouster from films and the late actor allegedly being ‘boycotted’ by some big names, a reason that might have played a part in Sushant taking his life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates

Till now, over 25 persons have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case. This includes Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director of his last film-Mukesh Chhabra, and friend Siddharth Pitani. The latest to record the statement was his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Even Yash Raj Films was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, who worked in two films for the banner. The banner’s casting director Shaanoo Sharm and former employee Aashish Singh too were questioned by Mumbai Police.

While politicians like Manoj Tiwari and Roopa Ganguly have demanded a CBI probe in Sushant’s death, which took place on June 14 and netizens trended ‘justice’ hashtags, the Mumbai Police ruled out any foul play. Citing the post-mortem report, the force asserted that Sushant had died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Ranchi-based Doctor Was Writing A Script For The Actor?

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Actor's Negative Viscera Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.