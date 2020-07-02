'Don't Give Up': Kriti Sanon Urges Fans Weeks After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kriti Sanon has been mourning Sushant Singh Rajput's death ever since he passed away on June 14, 2020. Sanon was among the only few people from the entertainment industry to attend his funeral, which took place on June 15, in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor was also present during Sushant's last rites. Now, days after Sushant's passing, Kriti Sanon, who had earlier slammed strollers on social media, took to Instagram and posted a positive quote to motivate people who have been struggling in life.

Kriti Sanon's motivational post

Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a motivational quote that read, 'The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don't give up.' Kriti sent a message to people struggling with life issues and urged them to not give up. The actor also posted the same quote by Robert Tew on her Instagram story. Check it out below -

Sanon and Rajput worked together in the 2017 film Raabta and were reportedly good friends off-camera too. The actor had earlier taken to her Instagram and shared a long note slamming people who have been trolling people close to Sushant after his passing. The late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande along with Kriti Sanon and few others close to Sushant were slammed by netizens based on false claims and accusations with no concrete evidence backing them.

Sanon had also raised her voice about the environment on social media where people are judged for not grieving someone's loss if they do not write 'RIP' on their social media timelines. The actor had written that people need to put humanity before their professions, sharing that actors are normal human beings behind the glitter and 'so-called' glamour. Check out Kriti Sanon's hard-hitting note below -

Sushant Singh Rajput's PR statement on his untimely demise

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

