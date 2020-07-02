Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shekhar Suman Opens Up About Actor's Negative Viscera Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had left his fans, family, and friends in a state of shock. His viscera reports have been made and it is normal. Now, Shekhar Suman has stood up for the late actor and demands justice and a fair investigation. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Shekhar Suman demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, it was reported that the viscera report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is normal. The report has been made by J.J. Hospital which is situated in Marine Lines. After this, actor Shekhar Suman took to his official Twitter handle and said that the report states absence of any “foul play”. But it was a “foregone conclusion”, and that he demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that he is not a “quitter” and he will take this issue to the Home Minister of the country, Amit Shah.

In his tweets about the actor’s death, Suman wrote, “The viscera report of SSR has come and it says there is no foul play. Are we surprised? It was a foregone conclusion. #justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput”. He further said, “My stand my demand remains the same...I’m not a quitter...I’m not a twitter http://warrior.im going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum #CBIForSushantSinghRajput I’m doing my best to take this up with the Home minister of our country to speed up the process”. Here are the tweets by Shekhar Suman:

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



The viscera report of SSR has come and it says there is no foul play.Are we surprised?It was a foregone conclusion.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 2, 2020

My stand my demand remains the same..im not a quitter..im not a twitter https://t.co/Nf9nSVCFxz going ahead with #justiceforSushantforum #CBIForSushantSinghRajput im doing my best to take this up with the Home minister of our country to speed up the process. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 2, 2020

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

In Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release, Dil Bechara, he appears alongside Sanjana Sanghi. The film is based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, and Javed Jaffrey in prominent roles. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Fans of the late actor are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.