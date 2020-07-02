Sushant Singh Rajput's Ranchi-based Doctor Was Writing A Script For The Actor?

The doctor who treated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during his M.S. Dhoni biopic wanted him to star in a mystery thriller flick. Recently, it was reported by an entertainment portal that the doctor-cum-novelist had also narrated the idea to the Chhichhore actor. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Doctor who treated Sushant Singh Rajput wanted him to star in his film

According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, it is being said that during the shoot of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Rajput was down with cold and cough, and it was Dr Razi Ahmed, a Ranchi based doctor, who treated him. Reports state that Ahmed had written a script and he wanted Sushant Singh Rajput to pick it up. Rajput and Ahmed have had a conversation about the script and the idea of the film over several meetings. He was also reportedly interested in playing the lead role in this film.

Now, Razi Ahmed has turned the script into a novel and it is titled The Secret Of The Palamu Fort. According to the report, Dr Razi said that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput “on a cold winter morning”, when the actor was in Ranchi, shooting for his Dhoni biopic. He further said that they had a small but lively discussion. Ahmed stated that his story was still in the early stages of development. Rajput had reportedly told him that he would like to play the lead if the script is turned into a movie.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in the film Dil Bechara, where he will be seen playing the lead role along with actor Sanjana Sanghi. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan in the role of Aftab. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has been inspired by a John Green novel. Fans of the late actor are highly eager for the release of this 2020 romance drama film.

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

