Kangana Ranaut Committed Violation While Merging Mumbai Flats: Court Rejects Actor's Plea

Actor Kangana Ranaut violated the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats in Mumbai's Khar, a civil court remarked while rejecting her petition seeking to restrain Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing the unauthorized construction.

A court in suburban Dindoshi dismissed an application filed by the actress last week for which the full order has now come out. Judge LS Chavan noted that Ranaut, who owns three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar, merged them into one. In doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into the habitable area, the judge observed.

"These are a grave violation of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required," the court said.

BMC issues demotion notice to Kangana

The BMC had in March 2018 issued a notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorized constructions at her Khar flats. Another notice demanded the restoration of the structure to its original position, warning that otherwise the unauthorized portion would be demolished.

Ranaut challenged the notice and requested the court to restrain the Mumbai civic body from carrying out the demolition. The court had then ordered status-quo.

Since then, Judge Chavan rejected the actor's application, saying the "interference of this court is not required" in the case. However, the court has given her six weeks to approach the Bombay High Court against the order.

In another case, the BMC had demolished parts of Ranaut's bungalow in the Pali Hill area on September 9, for alleged "unauthorized" construction. She moved the High Court against it, which later termed BMC's action as illegal and malicious.

