Kangana Ranaut's Songs From 'Woh Lamhe' To 'Judgementall Hai Kya' To Groove On

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut has delivered many dancing numbers that hit the chartbusters. Take a look at the song list from the actor's top films to groove on anytime.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming films including Thalaivi and Panga. Although many from the audience have criticised her looks for Thalaivi, she has received a positive response for Panga. Apart from her films, the songs and music album of her projects are also appreciated by the audience.

Reportedly, the actor has said in an interview that she is against the concept of item numbers. The report state that according to Kangana Ranaut, item numbers are obscene and sexist most of the time. Though she has done only one item number, the 32-year old actor has delivered many dancing numbers that are irresistible.

Be it a kid or an old-aged person, if you are a fan of Kangana Ranaut, you can't stop yourself on grooving on these songs from her jukebox:

READ | Kangana Ranaut On JNU: College Gang Wars Common; Don't Make National Issue, Arrest Goons

Kangana Ranaut Playlist

  1. London Thumakda - Neha and Sonu Kakkar, and Labh Janjua (Queen)
  2. Banno - Swati Sharma and Brijesh Shandilya (Tanu Weds Manu Returns)
  3. Bawari - Jyoti Nooran (Tanu Weds Manu Returns)
  4. The Wakhra Swag - Raja Kumari, Lisa Mishra and Navv Inder (Judgementall Hai Kya)
  5. Sadi Galli - Lehmber Hussainpuri (Tanu Weds Manu)
  6. Hungama Ho Gaya - Asha Bhosale and Arijit Singh (Queen)
  7. Lagdi Hai Thaai - Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi (Simran)
  8. O Gujariya - Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D'Souza (Queen)
  9. O Jaana - K.K (Raaz: The Mystery Continues)
  10. Kya Mujhey Pyar Hai - K.K (Woh Lamhe)
  11. DankilaPrajakta Shukre, Shrinidhi Ghatate, Siddharth Mahadevan & Arunaja (Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi)
  12. Sarfira  Neeti Mohan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Qaran Mehta - Rap (Katii Batii)
  13. Oye Oye (Remix) - Sunidhi Chauhan (Double Dhamaal)
  14. Chal Kudie - Anand Raj Anand and Mika Singh (Double Dhamaal)
  15. Mast Punjabi - Anand Raj Anand and Sunidhi Chauhan (No Problem)

READ | Kangana Ranaut Is Showered With Praise From 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

READ | Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her 'Panga' Family In A BTS Video, Watch

 

READ | 'Kangana Ranaut A Model Student', Says Impressed 'Panga' Kabaddi Coach Gauri Wadekar

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram*)

 

 

Published:
