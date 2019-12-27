Varun Dhawan Talks About 'Street Dancer 3D' Clashing With Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'

Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D, which is set to clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial named Panga. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and set to release on January 24, 2020. Varun Dhawan recently made an appearance at the launch of the song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D in Mumbai. And during the interview, Varun Dhawan spoke about the clash of both the films and he said that Ashwiny and Nitesh are people he has met on a few occasions and Kangana is someone who he has known for many years and he admires her work. He also feels that both the films are very different and since everything is changing and is being accepted by the society he says that one shouldn’t think about box-office clash and says that people should watch both films.

His upcoming film Street Dancer 3D marks his return on doing films for kids. For the longest time, he did not make a film for kids and also emphasised and said there is a kid inside everyone. By that, he means that Street Dancer 3D for everyone. He also hopes that kids and parents will have a good time watching the film.

Talking about the film, Varun said that with the kind of talent Indian dancers have, he can say proudly say that India is one of the best countries. He also went on to mention that inthe next 10 years, India is going to take over the dance scene. He also said that he has spent a lot of time with dancers and Remo who is one of them because he started as a background dancer. Varun reiterated on how some parents feel that their kids are damaging their family’s reputation by dancing because it is not considered as real work. But as for Varun, he feels otherwise. He also says that Street Dancer 3D is dedicated to all the dancers out there.

