Kangana Ranaut Dedicates Her Role In Panga To This Special Person, Find Out Who

Kangana Ranaut is known to ace any role that is given to her with utmost grace and respect. She is currently gearing up to don the role of a mother in her upcoming film, Panga. She will also be playing the role of a kabaddi player who makes a comeback into sports.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Gives The Reason For Being 'so Happy' Despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 Clash

Kangana Ranaut dedicates Panga to her mother

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, recently revealed on Twitter that Panga is a dedication by Kangana tp their mother. In the post, Rangoli said that she asked her sister how she could portray all the emotions of a mother so well. To that , Kangana said that being a child is enough to understand the constant conflicts that a mother goes through each day. Ever since the trailer of Panga has dropped on the internet, Kangana Ranaut has been garnering praise from all corners of the industry for her performance and look in the film.

ALSO READ | Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Tackles Stereotypes In This Brilliantly Crafted Tale

Check out Rangoli Chandel’s post here:

I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o4FGmXD09G — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 26, 2019

The trailer of Panga showcases the story of Jaya Nigam. She was once the captain of the Indian Kabaddi team but is now forgotten. She now dons the role of an ideal mother and wife with dreams still gleaming in her eyes.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Breaks Social Media With Positive Fan Reactions

On her son’s insistence, Jaya Nigam goes on to play kabaddi again against all odds. Main people including her mother are seen making fun of her and not supporting her in her dreams. At the end of the day, it is her husband and son that are holding her hands and walking alongside her and she goes on to chase her dreams.

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame. The sports drama also has Punjabi actor Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta, and Yogya Bhasin in supporting roles. Panga is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020, alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

ALSO READ | Dia Mirza Makes An Important Observation In Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.