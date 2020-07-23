Kangana Ranaut Says Wrongdoings Against Her 'may' Have Discouraged Sushant From Supporting

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut during a recent interview with Republic TV opened up about why she did not consider nepotism to be a massive hurdle during her initial days in the Hindi film industry. The actor also opened up about how career got "toxic" and "life-threatening."

During the interview, The Queen actor revealed, “There have been many challenges and I felt maybe nepotism is one of those that I can override and turn it into my favour and it wasn’t always in play but it only became very toxic and life-threatening when I became the top star.” The actor also went on to speak about the prevalence in Bollywood, she said “With the kind of society we are in, the kind of industry we are in, 90% of the people kind of belong to film families. They are either friends or they are from the close-knit circle.”

Kangana further revealed that on Koffee With Karan, she was "just kind of teasing" Karan with the mention of nepotism. The Tanu Weds Manu actor also expressed, “Had I known these people are so dangerous, had I known it would cause death, had I known it is not just something to joke about or tease about, it is just not something about snatching films. It is not only about films, but it is also about vengeance, the sadism of the human psyche."

The actor added saying, "I had not done it or taken it so lightly because I think I took it lightly then I was attacked in a way that they went for me. They tried to put criminal cases on me, they tried to sabotage my brands, and my films and my whole brand came crashing before Manikarnika. I think that discouraged Sushant in a huge way who was supporting me and then this is what happened."

Kangana has been quite vocal about the doings in the industry ever since the passing away of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has also been making headlines for several reasons and many people have been supporting the actor while some are not quite okay with it.

