Kangana Ranaut's Team Digs Out Sushant's Old IIT Video, Says 'His Worst Fears Came True'

On August 6, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut team's tweeted a video of Sushant Singh Rajput that sees him narrating a speech at an event. In the video, Sushant says, "I was driven. My self-respect was at stake. My ex-college mates, they thought I was a disaster. So I thought I had to prove a point to everybody, to my family, and most importantly, I had to prove a point to myself."

On sharing this clip, Kangana Ranaut's team opined on how Sushant dreaded being the 'disaster' everyone thought he was. The tweet further read that, unfortunately, even after being a huge success story, movie mafias not only projected Sushant as a 'disaster' but also projected him as a 'drug addict'. The tweet ended with, "His worse fears came true."

Team Kangana Ranaut slams movie mafias

Sushant in his own words, how he dreaded being the disaster everyone thought he was, unfortunately even after being a huge success story, Movie mafia not only projected him as a disaster but also as a drug addict and rapist, his worse fears came true - KR pic.twitter.com/enWkN9cRxV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2020

Recently, the Centre accepted Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's request to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter and responded to the same. She wrote: "CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry". Shweta Singh Kirti also thanked PM Narendra Modi in another tweet and wrote, "Justice Will Prevail."

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram and reacted to the news. She shared a post with the note which read, "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived.." She captioned the post as "Gratitude" and tagged late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here's her post.

