Kangana Ranaut Ditches New Year Plans To Clean Wardrobe, Says 'enter 2021 Like A Queen'

While several Bollywood stars have jetted off to exotic locations to ring in the New Year, actress Kangana Ranaut has opened her treasury of wardrobes. Ditching the New Year's party this year, the actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture from her house in Mumbai where she can be seen cleaning her wardrobe. In the picture, fans can catch a glimpse of several pairs of shoes while showing her dedication towards cleaning each one of them.

Kangana Ranaut's New Year celebrations

Apart from the shoes, Kangana also showed the condition of her wardrobe where clothes can be seen bulging out. Going by the picture, it seems that the cleaning will take all of her time and her New Year celebrations would be spent all night fixing up her wardrobe. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully, I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen.”

Meanwhile, the actor recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her sister Rangoli Chandel. The actor was dressed in traditional attire as she visited the temple. In the pictures, shared by the actress, Kangana is seen with her sister Rangoli as they are surrounded by security guards. The actor opted for a complete traditional attire. She can be seen wearing a silk green saree that had a golden border. She accessorized her look with a necklace and a traditional nose ring. She also wore flowers in her bun and smiled for the cameras. Both Kangana Ranaut and her sister are wearing masks as they stepped into the temple and removed it to wave at her fans. Kangana Ranaut had last visited Mumbai when BMC demolished her property on September 9.

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

