'Thalaivi' Makers On Balakrishna, Jr NTR Rejecting Roles; Say "They Weren't Approached"

Ever since late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi has been announced, the film has managed to create quite a buzz on the internet. Some media reports have been doing rounds on the internet claiming that Telugu stars, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR had rejected the roles they were offered in the film.

There have also been media reports suggesting that Balakrishna was approached to play his late father NTR's role in the film but the actor turned it down. Moreover, it was also reported that Jr NTR, who is the nephew of Balakrishna, also turned down the role of the South Indian stalwart in the Kangana Ranaut starrer film Thalaivi. However, the makers of Thalaivi have now cleared the air around theses rumour while speaking to a media portal.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Stirs Controversy, Director Accused Of 'backstabbing'

Read | Kangana Ranaut Reunites With Her Beloved Pet Dog After Returning From 'Thalaivi' Shoot

Balakrishna and Jr NTR were never approached for 'Thailaivi'

Contrary to those rumours, it has been reported by a leading media portal that the two actors were never approached for any roles in the film. Further clarifying, the production house of the film told the media portal that the movie starring Kangana Ranaut is based entirely on the life of J Jayalalithaa and her relationship with actor-politician MG Ramachandran (also known as MGR).

The production house claimed that the plot of the movie has very little scope to show the character of NTR. It was also reported by the media portal that the character of NTR will have a brief appearance and for that, they do not need a big star to portray it.

Read | Alia Bhatt's Throwback Fangirl Moment With 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth Is Too Good To Be Missed

About Thalaivi

The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as she will portray the character of J Jayalalithaa. The movie also stars Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Priyamani and is directed by ace filmmaker Vijay. The movie has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be titled Thalaivi across all regional cinemas.

Read | Did Balakrishna Turn Down Sr NTR’s Role In Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi'? Read Details

Read | Kangana Ranaut Gets Ready To Lose 20 Kgs For Tejas & Dhaakad, Gained It For Thalaivi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.