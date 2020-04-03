Did Balakrishna Turn Down Sr NTR’s Role In Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi'? Read Details

The AL Vijay directorial Thalaivi which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role will be based on the life of the former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The entire cast and crew of the film have been working on it for over a year now. According to media reports, the makers had approached Balakrishna, also known as Balayya, for the film.

Thalaivi to depict NTR and Jayalalithaa's friendship

However, reportedly Balakrishna refused to be a part of the film for an unknown reason. AL Vijay wanted Balakrishna to essay the role of his father NTR in the film Thalaivi. According to media sources, Jayalalithaa and NTR were close friends and the makers also want to depict their friendship in Thalaivi.

The makers had also approached Jr NTR to play his grandfather NTR in Thalaivi. But he refused the opportunity as he reportedly has decided not to play his grandfather NTR in any film. This is also the reason why Jr NTR was not part of the two NTR biopics which also starred Balakrishna as NTR.

Balakrishna refused to be a part of Thalaivi

So the makers of Thalaivi had approached Balakrishna for the role. But it seems like Balakrishna has also turned down the offer. Reportedly, Balakrishna has turned down Thalaivi as he did not want to play the same character again.

Jayalalithaa and NTR acted in several films together and had developed a warm friendship which continued even after they joined politics. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also stars Arvind Swami as the late actor and politician MG Ramachandran. The Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh Singh. Thalaivi will be releasing in three languages worldwide on June 26, 2020.

