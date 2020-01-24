Kangana Ranaut's Earrings Will Make You Get Some For Yourself Too, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut's film Panga, which released on January 24, 2020, is boasting a positive response from both critics and audience alike. Reportedly, for many of the sequences in the film, Kangana has gone with her natural look without make-up. The Queen of Bollywood has always mesmerised the audience with her simplicity. Kangana Ranaut's love for desi avatar is quite evident as she is often seen posing in traditional outfits, with exquisite pieces of matching jewellery to go with them.

In an interview with a leading online jewellery fashion website, Kangana expressed that jewellery is something that fascinates her the most. That being said, earrings are always something that can turn heads. Here are a few earrings from the jewellery box of Kangana Ranaut that may inspire you to add some similar designs to your box.

Back in February last year, the 32-year-old actor matched her big golden jhumkas with an ocean blue saree with a pinch of lime green colour in it. Her bun highlighted her jhumkas and let them shine like a star. A bindi on her forehead complimented her overall look.

The Simran actor's team recently posted the picture below. Posing like a dapper, she wore a peach and light green colour dress. Keeping her jewellery minimal, she opted for a pair of peach-pinkish round shape stud earrings. The pearls shining like diamond enhanced her look.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor recently inaugurated her own studio, Manikarnika Films. On the occasion, she opted for a simple yet charming look. She matched her outfit with a pair of gold chandelier earrings. Her earings were styled by Amrapali Jewels.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram*)

