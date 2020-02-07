Kangana Ranaut Shares A Special Bond With THESE People In Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most reputed and respected actors in Bollywood. She tends to make it to the headlines every now and then for putting up an opinion for certain issues. The actor is known to be hot-headed and does not tend to gel up with other actors that easily. However, there are some exceptions.

In an old reported interview, the actor was asked about her best friends in Bollywood. To this, the actor replied that she does not have a lot of friends in Bollywood but when she is doing a film with a co-star, she tends to bond up with them. Similarly, she also likes to be friends with people who are like-minded.

Kangana Ranaut's friends in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were recently seen sharing space on the screen in the movie Judgemental Hai Kya? While the duo was shooting for their film in London and other parts of the country, Kangana would keep sharing pictures of the two goofing around on the streets and bonding on sets. She is also seen partying with Ekta Kapoor a few times and even shared a selfie of them together.

Kangana Ranaut also shares a special bond with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. She often shares a picture of the duo on her Instagram account when they bond over a cosy dinner. Kangana Ranaut had featured in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan and the duo seemed to have bonded while shooting for the ad.

Kangana Ranaut immensely loves wearing sarees. Almost all of her pictures on Instagram are filled with pictures of herself in a saree. Moreover, the actor even wraps a comfy saree while travelling. Kangana Ranaut's friends in Bollywood also includes the legendary actor Rekha, who has a similar taste in sarees, and the duo always seem to bond over at any event or award function.

