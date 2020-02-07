Kangana Ranaut Has Bagged National Awards For THESE Films; See List

Kangana Ranaut is known for her fine acting skills and is also known to perfectly fit in any role. Her prominent roles in movies like Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu gained her immense popularity and she has even managed to bag a few awards for these roles, including the prestigious National Award. Achieving this feat is no joke, but Kangana has managed to lock this prestigious awards not once, but multiple times. Check out the list of movies for which she has won National and Padmashree Awards-

Padmashree and National Awards won by Kangana Ranaut

Padma Shri

The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Kangana Ranaut was one of the few actors who won the Padma Shri this year for her contribution to the Hindi film industry.

National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor – Fashion

Kangana Ranaut’s role in the movie Fashion was considered as her first breakthrough performance in Bollywood. She played the character of a supermodel who is addicted to drugs and alcohol which becomes the main reason for her career’s downfall. Kangana Ranaut was highly appreciated for her role along with Priyanka Chopra and even won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film, Fashion.

National Film Award for Best Actress – Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen

Some of Kangana Ranaut’s best movies also included Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Queen was a woman-oriented film for which Kangana Ranaut won a couple of awards. She played the character of a simple girl from a small town who goes for her honeymoon all by herself, to a foreign land after her fiancee refuses to marry her on the day of their wedding.

She even won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She played a double role in the film opposite Madhavan and Jimmy Shergill. Her role of a modern girl and that of a small-town girl was appreciated by the critics.

