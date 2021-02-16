Kangana Ranaut Talks About Her Harrowing Past In Latest Tweet; Read

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter in order to reveal the trials and tribulations that she faced as a teenager and up until the time she entered her 20s. In the tweet below, the National Award-winning star can be seen reflecting at the time when she had to leave her house as a teenager and had no support from her parents, and her father in particular, at the time. In addition to the same, the actor can also be seen revealing that before she even turned 20 years of age, she had her own episode involving members from the underbelly of the nation. The final parts of her tweet see her implying that the story comprising of her struggles did end on a happy note as she went on to become a successful movie star who now owns a house in Bandra. The tweet can be found below as well as on Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle.

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet about her past:

Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle,was on my own,was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life,was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 15, 2021

It is a known fact that the actor has been vocal about various issues either concerning her private life or the situations that have plagued the country. Kangana Ranaut's Tweets has seen the actor calling out people either from her own fraternity or other organizations as and when she saw fit. The latest set of revelations by the Dhaakad actor has inspired many to share their life stories as well. Some of those can be found below.

The Responses by the fans of the actor:

Left my home for US when I was 17, didn't have any relatives in US and my parents didn't support some of my decisions so was left on my own. At 21, got job in a big tech company and was earning 6 figure salary and took my parents for a world tour with my own money. — Sia (@AnytimeGorgeous) February 15, 2021

From earning a doctorate, to becoming a troll, and commenting on an actors tweet, your journey has been rather quick and downwards. — Rekha Ganesan (@EncoreUnSoirIN) February 15, 2021

At the age of 23 I was a cafe owner in posh area in Bangalore... Given employment to many people... Now I am not.. my life is working in reverse order I think 😛😛😛😛 @KanganaTeam — Arzi (@Arzitasingh07) February 15, 2021

Upcoming Kangana Ranaut's movies:

On the work front, in addition to Dhakkad, which is currently under production, Ranaut will be next seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thaliavi. The film will reportedly explore the late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's early years and the motivations behind her joining politics. The film is directed by A. L. Vijay. Details regarding the release date of that film are yet to be revealed.

