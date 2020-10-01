Kangana Ranaut Exults 'special Day' As She Heads South For 'ambitious' Project Thalaivi

After months of a rare 'break' due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is finally springing back to life. With shooting resuming across the country with safety precautions in place, now Kangana Ranaut is also set to return to the sets. The actor will resume the shoot of her film Thalaivi in South India soon.

Kangana Ranaut to resume Thalaivi shoot

Kangana Ranaut was over the moon as she not just clicked selfies to delight her fans, but also made the announcement about Thalaivi. The Tanu Weds Manu star termed it as a ‘special day’ to be resuming shoot after seven months and travelling to Southern India. Calling the film, which is an adaptation of the life of late actor-former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, her ‘most ambitious bilingual project’, she sought blessings for her safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

The first look and the teaser of the movie had been released in November last year. The poster of a huge cutout of Kangana as Jayalalitha, and another short video tracing her rise from the world of glitz to the peak of the political ladder in TN, had become a talking point.

First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/WIoJTOxM45 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

First glimpse of #Jayalalitha biopic... Kangana Ranaut in #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/idRfL6iLMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

Thalaivi, directed by Vijay, had been set for release in June this year, but the entire calendar has been affected due to the pandemic. However, as the government allowed a partial resumption of theatres with 50 per cent capacity on Wednesday, fans of Kangana can hope for the film's release soon.

Kangana’s other ventures

Kangana Ranaut had also announced some weeks ago that she will starting the shooting for her film Tejas in December. The National Award-winner plays the role of a Indian Air Force pilot in the movie. Her other projects include action film Dhaakad, and a film she is planning to direct on the Ayodhya-Ram Mandir matter.

