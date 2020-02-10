Kangana Ranaut Fan? Here Are Some Best Songs Of The Actor Which You Cannot Miss

Lovingly known as the 'Queen of Bollywood', Kangana Ranaut has delivered many hit films at the Box Office. Not just films, Kangana has also given some chartbuster songs in her career. Here is a list of the top fan favourite Kangana Ranaut songs:

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

This song is from the movie Gangster which was also Kangana Ranaut’s debut movie. The song, which reportedly managed to top the charts that year, has been a fan favourite for over a decade now. The soulful tune has been sung by KK. The song features a drunk Kangana entering a club and grabbing the attention of the singer there (Emraan Hashmi). The song then covers the course of their relationship.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, & Sanya Malhotra Will Teach You To Fall In Love With Curls

London Thumakda

One of the most popular Kangana Ranaut’s songs, London Thumkada is from the movie Queen. The plot of the film revolves around a timid and shy girl from Delhi going on her honeymoon alone after being dumped by the groom on the eve of their marriage. However, she manages to find her way in the world and turns around to be a more independent character in the end. The song London Thumakda shows a typical Delhi middle-class wedding. The song is still very popular and has almost become a wedding anthem.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Queen Stole Hearts; Here Are Some Best Moments From The Film

Banno Tera Swagger

This song is from the movie Tanu Weds Manu: Returns which is the second part of the popular original Tanu Weds Manu. The movie revolves around what happens after Kangana Ranaut’s character Tanu gets married to R Madhavan’s character Manu in the first film. Tanu and Manu face problems in their married life and are almost on the verge of divorce when Manu falls in love with a look-a-like Haryanvi version of Tanu. The song introduces Kangana's Haryanvi character in the film who has cropped hair. Banno Tera Swagger is one of the most popular Kangana Ranaut’s songs and the actor had also been praised by critics for playing two very different characters in the same movie.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Said THIS About Marriage While Promoting Upcoming Film 'Panga'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals That She Is Ready To Get Married, and It Is Because Of THIS Man

(Image Source: Team_Kangana_Ranaut Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.