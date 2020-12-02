Kangana Ranaut Files Caveat In Supreme Court After HC's Relief In Property Demolition Case

Kangana Ranaut has a filed a caveat in Supreme Court that no order be passed in the case of the demolition of her property by the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) without hearing her. The development came after the Bombay High Court had given the actor relief in the matter last week. The court had termed the BMC action as 'malafide', 'premeditated' and 'sinister.'

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/zf468KFaZP — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The Bombay High Court had passed its order on November 27 in Kangana's plea seeking Rs 2 crore compensation for the damages. A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and RI Chagle ruled that her property in Bandra's Pali Hill was an 'existing property.'

Quashing the demolition order, the bench observed that BMC's demolition action was ‘malafide and premeditated’ to ‘target’ her for her statements against the government. It also termed it as a ‘case of legal malice.' and that it was done 'deliberately’ in 'disregard’ of the rights of a citizen.

The High Court also appointed a valuer to assess the damage done to the property. The valuer has been given time till March 2021 to evaluate the amount.

Kangana had reacted strongly to the HC verdict stating that an individual standing against the government and winning was not the victory of the individual but the 'victory of the democracy.' She thanked not just those who supported her, but also those who laughed at her 'broken dreams.' "Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO," she wrote.

When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy.

Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.

Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Kangana had moved the High Court seeking Rs 2 crore compensation after claiming that '40 per cent of her property' had been 'illegally demolished.'

Previously, the BMC had cited 'illegal alterations' to give a 24-hour notice to Kangana Ranaut over the property, which is the office of her production house Manikarnika Films. It was when Kangana was on her way from Manali on September 9, when the BMC carried out the operation, with a crane and workers entering with hammers and other objects.

Kangana's lawyer had moved the High Court by then, and the court stayed the demolition order. However, the damage was already done by then. The actor had then tweeted that her property will 'rise'.

