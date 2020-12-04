Kangana Ranaut Fires Back At Plea In Bombay HC Seeking Her Twitter Account's Suspension

Amid criticism from a section of netizens & celebrities, and legal cases for her controversial statements, Kangana Ranaut received another setback on Thursday when a plea sought the cancellation of her Twitter account. The actor, however, laughed off the petition for 'spreading hatred', filed by a Mumbai-based advocate and highlighted her efforts against those 'dividing the nation.' She also stated that the suspension of her Twitter account won't impact her, as cameras will line-up for any of her statements.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to plea seeking suspension of Twitter account

Kangana Ranaut responded to a news portal's tweet on the report, on the plea seeking suspension of her Twitter account for 'spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets."

The Queen actor expressed her surprise at being 'accused of dividing the nation' as she highlighted that she was 'continuously taking about Akhand Bharat' (Undivided India) that she was 'inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday'.

Sarcastically praising the petition, she wrote, 'Wah! Kya baat hai.' The 33-year-old added that Twitter was 'not the only platform' for her because 'thousands camera will appear' at just just one chutki (snap) or her 'single statement.'

Ha ha ha I am continuously taking about Akhand Bharat, inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday and I am accused of dividing the nation 😂

Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement 🙂 https://t.co/0BgAEd7iKO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

She also sent out a message to the 'tukde gang' that they 'will have to kill' her to 'suppress' her voice. She wrote that she will 'speak through every Indian' and any action against her by the 'villains' will make her realise her 'dream.'

So tukde gang remember you will have to kill me to suppress my voice, and then I will speak through every Indian and that’s precisely my dream, whatever you do inevitably you will make me realise my dream and purpose and that’s why I respect my villains ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had filed the petition against Kangana in Bombay High Court, also alleging that she committed 'contempt of court' for terming the judiciary as 'Pappu Sena.'

The lawyer, who has filed multiple petitions against the actress, alleged that no citizen had the right of 'hate speech' in the country. He wrote that Kangana was 'spreading hate, breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through their time and again provoking hate speeches disrupting the peace in the country," in the plea.

Legal trouble for Kangana and sister

Kangana Ranaut's sister-cum-manager Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account had been suspended in April for allegedly making an inflammatory statement against a religious community. Recently. the sister duo were also booked for allegedly making communal statements. They were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

They have not made appearances before Mumbai Police despite repeated summons, and the Bombay High Court had recently provided them protection from arrest in the FIR.

