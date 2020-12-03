Kangana Ranaut Takes Day Off To Celebrate Rangoli B'day, Thanks Director For Giving Break

Actress Kangana Ranaut who ringed in her sister Rangoli Chandel’s birthday in Hyderabad with a beautiful gift, took a day off from work to spend the entire day with her. The actress took to Twitter and shared some pictures from the birthday celebrations in Hyderabad with the team of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress while captioning the pictures, thanked her director A.L Vijay for being considerate and giving her a day off.

Kangana Ranaut shares birthday pictures

In the pictures, the two sisters can be seen posing together for the picture. In the other pictures, the two can be seen hugging each other while cutting the cake. In one of the pictures, it seems that Kangana wanted her sister Rangoli to feel like a queen as the latter can be seen wearing a tiara on her head. While captioning the pictures, the actress wrote, “My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures.” Meanwhile, Rangoli also shared similar pictures on her Instagram while thanking her sister for the “best birthday party” ever. She also tagged her sister as the “best human being and best sister ever.”

My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures 💝 pic.twitter.com/bu3no3QGnr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

On Rangoli’s birthday, Kangana welcomed a new addition to the Chandel family, a pet dog. Kangana Ranaut had a sweet birthday wish for Rangoli Chandel calling the latter her 'one and only.' The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that her sister 'is always happy and giggly'. However, since 'essentially deep down she is a mom', she seemed to have gifted the pet to the 'birthday girl.' Sharing pictures along with the post, where the sister duo, dressed in a night suit, with balloons on the bed was seen playing with the latest member of the Ranaut family, in a cute basket. She revealed that 'another addition' to the family was named 'Gappu Chandel.'

Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel... 💕 pic.twitter.com/wNMxZQtEKx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 2, 2020

On seeing the “best birthday gift” Rangoli thanked her sister along with the pictures fro0m the morning surprise. Apart from the dog, Rangoli also shared some pictures of the great moments that she spent with her sister Kangana. While captioning the pictures, Rangoli expressed her desire of always wanting a dog and how it was fulfilled by Kangana on her birthday. “Always wanted a puppy but from you, because all the beautiful things in my life have come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha. Thank you for the best birthday gift.” (sic)

