Kangana lauds 'Facebook's mark yourself safe from Shiv Sena goons' feature, then clarifies

‘Shiv Sena goons’ has become a much-used term amid workers of the party attacking Navy veteran Madan Sharma recently. On the other hand, politicians of Shiv Sena and the party-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are also in the news for their ugly face-off with Kangana Ranaut. Amid the controversies for the party, Kangana seemed to have fallen for a satirical post about a new ‘mark yourself safe from Shiv Sena goons’ feature on Facebook, before clarifying that it was only for ‘sarcasm.’

READ: Kangana Ranaut To Remain In Home Isolation For 10 Days In Manali: Sources

Kangana Ranaut fell for Facebook’s Shiv Sena 'feature'?

A satirical news portal published a story about Facebook launching a ‘Mark Yourself Safe From Shivsena Goons’ feature. Responding to the story, Kangana thanked the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, and added that free speech must be protected in a democracy. Calling the party as 'Sonia Sena', highlighting the Congress link in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, the Tanu Weds Manu star, likened the goons to COVID-19. She hailed the platform for being ‘considerate.’

Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done 👏👏👏 https://t.co/v2BZYpQdAx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The actor was trolled for the tweet.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Replies To A User Who Demanded Her Y-plus Security Be Withdrawn

Later as a news portal carried a story about Kangana being trolled for what seemed like a faux pas, she clarified that the account she had tagged ‘clearly says it’s a fictitious news,’ intended for ‘satire and sarcasm.’ She urged all ‘excited dimwits’ to ‘sit down please.’

The news I have tagged it’s account clearly says it’s a fictitious news source. Intended for sarcasm and satire ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

All dimwits getting excited ... sit down pls ... https://t.co/8rKMOmZEGD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Kangana returned to her home in Manali on Tuesday after a controversial six-day stay in Mumbai. The actor had landed moments after the BMC had demolished a portion of her office citing ‘illegal alterations.’ Shiv Sena’s action received widespread criticism as it was done in the wake of Kangana’s attack at Mumbai Police, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asking her not to return to Mumbai.

Her response comparing Mumbai to ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ had sparked a huge row then and Kangana stuck to the analogy as she left the city. She did not mince her words in slamming Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena, and that she was lucky to return home safely.

READ: 'No Problem' Cast Includes Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt And Other Talented Actors; See List

READ: From Kangana Ranaut To Justin Bieber: Celebrities Who Got Themselves Inked During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.