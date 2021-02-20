People Like Panse Maligning Congress' Image: BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari On Kangana Row

A day after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted and replied to the remarks made on her by Multai MLA Sukhdev Panse where he called her a 'nachne gaane waali', BJP's former MP Manoj Tiwari has said that it is because of people like Pasne that the image of Congress is maligned.

Tiwari referred to Panse's comments on Kangana while speaking to Republic TV and said, "The people in Congress do not respect those from the field of art and culture. The statements made by Panse are anti-women and moreover anti-Hindu." Panse made a derogatory remark on the actor when he visited the police station to hand over a memorandum against the police action taken on Congress workers in Betul who protested against the actor while she was filming in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP leaders fume over Congress neta's comments on Kangana Ranaut

The actor is currently shooting for her next film 'Dhaakad'in Betul where she had called the protesting farmers 'terrorists'. While the Congress sought an apology from Kangana for making such a statement about the farmers' agitation, the cops beat up the protesting Congress leaders in Betul. Panse had reacted to the police action and said that 'the cops must not play puppet to the actress and that Kangana was acting as if she is a BJP spokesperson.'

The matter further flamed when Panse called Kangana 'nachne gaane waali'. Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh spoke in support of Panse on Friday and clarified that 'Kangana has no knowledge on the ongoing farmers' protests, and that she must refrain from making such statements. He however admitted that the words used by the Multai MLA could have been better and added, 'He could have used better words and referred to the actress as being a 'good dancer'.

Meanwhile, the actor also did not hold herself back from giving a befitting reply to Panse. Taking the matter to Twitter, she shared a tweet with a video that had Panse's remarks on her and claimed 'I am the only one who refused to do item numbers. I am a Rajput woman and I don't shake a**, I break bones'.

