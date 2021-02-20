Rangoli Chandel Shows Aksht's Home Designed By Kangana, Calls It 'gorgeous Transformation'

On Thursday night, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, took to her Instagram and gave a sneak-peek into brother Aksht and his wife Ritu Sangwan's newly furnished house. Rangoli quipped that Aksht kept asking Kangana to do something about his almost bare shell apartment but he never got any response from her. However, when Ritu Sangwan asked Kangana once, the latter became the most 'diligent' virtual decorator.

Rangoli Chandel posted some before and after photos of Aksht's house. She wrote in her caption, "No seriously look where poor Aksht was living before his marriage." She jokingly added that unmarried men have no respect. Later on, she was all praises for her sister and then went on to laud the most gorgeous transformation done by her. Rangoli remarked, "Art and creativity can bring life in most mundane places, you are a genius with a golden heart my Lil sister Kangana Ranaut, can’t wait to see more pictures of their apartment that you designing."

Rangoli lauds Kangana's work

In November 2020, Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Aksht Ranaut tied the knot with Ritu. Pictures from the duo's grand wedding affair surfaced all over the internet. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor shared many glimpses of the newlyweds and also posted pictures from the pre-wedding functions. The duo's lavish festivities took place in Udaipur. Sharing photos of the couple, Ranaut wrote, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives."

Rangoli felt very emotional after her brother got married. She mentioned that a lot of superstars will do a kind of regal destination wedding for themselves, but she doesn't know anyone who will do this for her/his sibling. She remarked that Kangana not only spent crores but incessantly worked on each and every detail of the wedding for more than a year. "There is so much about Kangana but unfortunately people only focus on her fiery and courageous side, " she wrote in her note. Rangoli continued that the Panga actor's involvement with her surroundings and her loving nature is her biggest strength.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming movie, Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal. The movie is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, who has also co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra. However, the release date is not yet announced.

