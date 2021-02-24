Kangana Ranaut 'planning To Build A Restaurant' In Manali, Posts Video Of Her 'quick Trip'

After slaying with her acting skills on the big screen, actress Kangana Ranaut recently announced her next venture into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. The actress penned a post on Koo along with a video that showed her in a conversation with her family in Manali while planning to build a restaurant.

Kangana Ranaut's fun time with family

The video showed Kangana along with her siblings Aksht and sister Rangoli Chandel having a great time, cracking jokes while discussing business. The actress in her post explained that she visited Manali for just a day where her purpose was to draft everything about her new venture and spend some time with family along. “Visiting my family in Manali for just one day, planning to build a restaurant here, want to involve myself with you all in many more ways, was a quick trip, here’s a glimpse of Rangoli making jokes captured by another cousin. Always lovely to be back here,” she wrote on Koo.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Announces Entry In Food And Beverage Industry, Fans Congratulate Her

Read: Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Viral 'Rajjo' Video, Says 'sacrificed A Lot To Who I Am Today'

Earlier on February 24, the actress took to Twitter and announced her next venture along with some pictures from the construction site where she has planned to open the restaurant. “Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps into FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks,” she tweeted.

Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life.#Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular ❤️

Now running to another mission, new venture coming up 👑 pic.twitter.com/HJTVPNqMiZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021

The actress had hinted about the new venture in her previous post where she announced the schedule wrap-up of her upcoming film Dhaakad. The actress, who was shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh, has announced the wrap-up with a post that read, “Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, the amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up.”

Apart from Dhaakd, the actress has two other important releases lined up including Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of Indian airforce pilot while the other is Thalaivi where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of former late Tamil Nadu Cm J Jayalalithaa.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Fumes On Exclusion From 'popularity' List, Claims 'India's Top Actress' Tag

Read: Kangana Ranaut Announces Schedule Wrap For 'Dhaakad', Teases 'new Venture'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.