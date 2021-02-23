Kangana Ranaut Announces Entry In Food And Beverage Industry, Fans Congratulate Her

Ever since she made her debut on social media, Kangana Ranaut has been very active with her updates. She recently took to her Twitter account to share some new updates about her life. The actor announced her entry into the food and beverage industry. She shared some photos and wrote in the tweet that other than movies, her passion for food will bring everyone closer.

Kangana Ranaut announces her entry into the food and beverage industry

Kangana shared four photos with her team and wrote, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps into FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks". Check out her tweet below:

Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer,other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry,building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/AJT0NVPAV2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 23, 2021

Many fans of Kangana Ranaut were excited to hear this news. They wished her all the best for her new venture while several others posted that they are waiting for further announcements. The post has garnered more than 8k likes so far and over 700 retweets. Check out some of the reactions from her fans on Twitter:

Kangana Ranaut's social media presence

On February 21, Kangana Ranaut posted a schedule wrap of her upcoming film Dhaakad and thanked her team. She wrote in the tweet " Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, the amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up ". Check out her tweet below:

Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life.#Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular â¤ï¸

Now running to another mission, new venture coming up ðŸ‘‘ pic.twitter.com/HJTVPNqMiZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut with Gangster. She even won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She then appeared in several Bollywood films like Fashion, Tanu weds Manu Returns, and Queen which received a lot of praise from the audience and critics. Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was very well received.

Image Credits: @kanganaranaut Instagram

