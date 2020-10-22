Kangana Ranaut Gives Glimpse Of 'Pahadi Dham' Ceremony From Her Brother's Wedding

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been giving glimpses of her brother Karan’s wedding ceremony which was a close-knitted family affair in her native town Manali. Recently, the actress treated fans with post-wedding traditional rituals which was called Pahadi Dham. Apart from explaining the ritual, the actress also shared some stunning pictures from the rituals where she can be seen looking gorgeous in a red lehenga.

Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of her cousin's post-wedding festivities

Kangana shared pictures from the post-wedding ceremony where she can be seen striking a pose while flaunting her stunning outfit. The second picture shows her standing while her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel are seen sitting. The third picture was of the newly married couple Karan and Anjali. While captioning the post, the Manikarnika actress explained that all her family members gathered to celebrate the Pahadi Dham wedding ritual of the couple. She even mentioned that Anjali can be seen wearing traditional attire.

Meanwhile, celebrations have turned double for Kangana as her brother Aksht is also getting married and the family has kick-started the wedding festivity with his Haldi ceremony. The actress is excited to be a part of the wedding as she believed that after Rangoli’s wedding, this year she is going to witness two weddings in one week in her family. She further said that she is glad that her brothers Karan and Aksht have broken that 'jinx'.

Kangana welcomed her sister-in-law Anjali with open arms and penned an emotional message for the couple and wrote, “Bless Karan and Anjali, a daughter has come to our house today, but when I think of Anjali’s parents, my heart becomes heavy.” Kangana also shared her look from Karan's wedding and looked stunning in a pastel lehenga. Kangana completed the look with a pearl choker.

Taking a short break from her work commitments, currently, Kangana is busy taking care of the arrangement and performing the duties of an elder sister for her brother Aksht’s wedding ceremony. Meanwhile on the work front, the actress 'is losing extra kilos' that she gained for her upcoming film Thalaivi. She is shedding extra kilos to begin prep for her projects in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhakad.

