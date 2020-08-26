Kangana Ranaut Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Playtime With 'pudding' Nephew Prithvi Raj

On August 26, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and shared a picture, which featured her two-year-old nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel. In the photo, the actor is seen playing and cuddling with the little munchkin. On the other side, Prithvi is seen posing for the camera while looking at it. Adding a caption to the picture, she wrote one word, which read, 'pudding'. Scroll down to take a look at her recent social media post, feat nephew Prithvi.

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 44.4k likes along with 2.4k re-tweets; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans left red-heart emoticons while praising the duo. A fan wrote, "You are also not less than a pudding for us, may God bless u and prithu Love u kangana" while another asserted, "Such a lovely pic...lots of love to one of the strongest women i ever seen...and to this little angel too".

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Recently, on August 21, the Queen actor shared a video to announce her debut on Twitter after being inspired by the “power of social media” since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from sharing her family moments, Kangana has also shared a few trivia from her various previous projects. In one of the recent posts, she recalled the first shot of Manikarnika and revealed that she suffered a head injury during the scene.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

On the other side, her Instagram media wall has also grabbed the attention of her fans. Her Instagram feed has numerous pictures of her family members, including sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithvi. Meanwhile, Rangoli Chandel often takes to her IG handle to post pictures and videos of the maasi-nephew duo.

Earlier in June, Rangoli had posted a video of Kangana giving music lessons to Prithvi. But the little munchkin was seen in a grumpy mood. Instagramming the video, she wrote, "Throwback to a grumpy day when Prithvi wanted music lessons from maasi but in no mood to click pics #memories #family".

