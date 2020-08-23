Kangana Ranaut On Being Mistaken As A French: 'Indian Woman Is Not Just Gajra & Bindi'

France has played a small but crucial role in Kangana Ranaut’s career. Other than shining at the Cannes film festival in the last few years, the actor’s film Queen was set in Paris, a movie that gave her one of the biggest successes of her career, her second National Award, and the title ‘Queen’ that has become synonymous with her. However, her connection with France goes further, as the Tanu Weds Manu star claims that people from abroad often assume that she is French.

Kangana Ranaut on people’s perception of Indian women

Kangana Ranaut, who recently joined Twitter officially, shared photos with her friends from abroad on Sunday. She wrote that she likes the city of Paris, and also stated that whenever she travels to America, Europe and Middle East, people assume that she is French. The actor added that they start talking to her in French, and even when she tells them that she is Indian, they think she is a French national based in India.

Kangana, who has been born and brought in Manali, added that it was ‘worse’ for her friends from north-east as they are often assumed to be Chinese.

Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America,Europe,Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in french when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese. pic.twitter.com/yRczdZd7rc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

The actor added that international people must broaden their idea of India, and that Indian women were not just about gajra and bindi. She also added that India was not just about elephants.

Internationally people must broaden their idea of India, Indian woman is not just gajra and bindi, and india is not just about elephants 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in the news for her strong views in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Her attacks at nepotism and numerous stars of the film industry had become a talking point. She also claimed that the success of her own statements in the movement that led to Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into Sushant’s case, made her realise the power of social media, prompting her to join Twitter officially.

On the professional, she recently announced a film on Ram Mandir-Ayodhya dispute, that she will direct, and also has films like Tejas, Dhaakad in her kitty.

