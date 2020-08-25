Kangana Ranaut Recalls The First Shot Of 'Manikarnika'; Says 'Lakshmibai Applied Tilak'

On Tuesday, August 25, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from the set of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In the picture, Kangana is seen sporting the outfit for her on-screen character while holding a white bandage in her hand. In the picture, a cut in between the eyebrows of Kangana is visible. In a brief Hindi caption, Kangana shared the story behind the injury.

The English translation of her caption, read, "It was Manikarnika's first day, the swordsmanship scene had been rehearsed for a month, but in the very first shot, the co-star accidentally hit a real sword of about one kilo on my head on the wrong queue".

Adding further, the actor stated, "I said that Lakshmibai has applied tilak of Peshwas to me which will always shine on my face". Scroll down to take a look at her post.

Kangana Ranaut's first day on the 'Manikarnika' sets

READ | Kangana Ranaut Shares Bright And Sun-kissed Picture; Leaves Fans Gushing Over It

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to bag more than 479k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans praised the "hard work" of the actor.

A fan wrote, "No wonder you are my fav so hardworking" while another asserted, "It enhances your beauty". Amid the appreciation from fans and followers, playback singer Shankar Mahadevan's son Shivam wrote, "Legendary movie". On the other side, a few fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Makes Her First-ever Entry On Social Media With Twitter Announcement

READ | Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures From Her Boarding School Days

Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

The Kangana Ranaut starrer period-drama hit the theatres back in 2019. The film chronicled the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Along with Kangana, the film also featured Jissu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among many others, in pivotal characters. The film also marked the debut of popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande.

READ | Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Debut To Praising Ali Fazal; Here's What The Actor Was Up To

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's photos on Instagram

The Queen actor's Instagram wall has numerous throwback videos and photos. In one of the recent throwback posts, Ranaut revealed that because of her physical appearance, the people in America, Europe, and the Middle East have often assumed that she is a French citizen. The slideshow featured three of her photos, in which she was posing with her friends while hanging out with them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.