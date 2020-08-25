Kangana Ranaut Tweets About Her Great-grandmother, Says She Truly Misses 'amma'

Kangana Ranaut's team recently uploaded a picture of her great-grandmother on Twitter. The team also added a caption about how Kangana's great-grandmother had helped the actor in her life, in Kangana's own words. Take a look at the tweet and see how fans have responded to the same.

Kangana Ranaut remembers her grandma

Amma, my great grandma who was almost 100 when she passed away in 2010, she adopted me when I was a new born, taught me language of stars and seasons in return I taught her to read and write, Miss you Amma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fv6AuS7xjB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's new tweet on the social media platform is all about her great-grandmother. In her words - "Amma, my great grandma who was almost 100 when she passed away in 2010, she adopted me when I was a new born, taught me language of stars and seasons in return I taught her to read and write, Miss you Amma" (sic). She also added a heart emoji with the tweet.

Ravi Rana, whose bio states that he is a concept designer for The Yuva, responded to Kanagana's tweet. He wrote - "God is With Amma, and Amma is always watching you in the form of a Star. She is always with you "Matthi" (sic). Take a look:

God is With Amma, and Amma is always watching you in form of a Star. She is always with you "Matthi" ❤️ — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) August 25, 2020

Fans react to her post

Many fans responded to Kangana's tweet about her great-grandmother. Most of the tweets very positive and complimented the actor. One fan mentioned - "She is at peace knowing the fact that she raised a wonderful soul like you. Standing strong for justice and values. We thank her for giving us a gem like you to this country." Take a look:

She is at peace knowing the fact that she raised a wonderful soul like you. Standing strong for justice and values.

We thank her for giving us a gem like you to this country. — Arjit Bhatia🇮🇳 (@doubtfulLucifer) August 25, 2020

I support u Madam pic.twitter.com/RYg1oTrDjb — GAURAV CHOUDHARY (@BJP056) August 25, 2020

May God Bless her Soul. A big thanks to Amma for raising a True Sherni....Kangana. You are truly genuinely sincere honest& very brave person. You are Special One.. — manoj (@mavemaz) August 25, 2020

Hey Amma 🙂 good to know, you taught her about stars... And she become one...

So you are her god mother Amma. — MayoIndia (@MayoIndia1) August 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account remains quite active as her team frequently posts about the actor's whereabouts and about her thoughts and opinions. She recently posted about an account on Twitter called True Indology and how good the account was. She wrote - "One of my most favourite accounts on twitter, informative, well researched and absolutely sophisticated in its communication ... AMAZING" (sic). Take a look:

One of my most favourite accounts on twitter, informative, well researched and absolutely sophisticated in its communication 🙂... AMAZING 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/qC5rZERcEo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 25, 2020

In terms of her work, the actor was last seen in the film Judgementall Hai Kya (2019) opposite Rajkummar Rao. Even though the film underperformed, it was well-received by the critics. Next, she was seen in the movie Panga (2020) which again didn't do well at the box-office but was liked by fans.

She will soon be seen in the film Thalaivi which will be a trilingual biopic on politician Jayalalithaa. The film will be directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.

