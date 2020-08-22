Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Debut To Praising Ali Fazal; Here's What The Actor Was Up To

This week, Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines as she has once again opened up about the nepotism debate and also supporting Sushant Singh Rajput case. Right from standing up for the truth to sharing some unseen pictures on her gram, the actor has left netizens stunned.

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut also made her first-ever entry on social media with a Twitter announcement. And if you’ve been wondering what the actor has been up to the entire week, here is what Kangana Ranaut has been up to this week, from August 16 to August 21, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut makes her entry on social media with a Twitter announcement

For the first time, Kangana Ranaut made an appearance on social media on Friday morning by making her presence felt on Twitter. She said that she made the decision after seeing the influence of social media with the mass movement to pursue justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor also went on to say that it has been nearly 15 years that she has been working in the film industry and there have also been many occasions when she had the pressure to join social media. She also revealed that she had to let go of crores of deals just because there was a clause to have a social media presence. Watch the video below.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Kangana expresses gratitude as fans trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

After announcing her Twitter debut with a short video on the micro-blogging site, Kangana shocked the fans on August 21. Once the actress had marked her debut, netizens started trending hashtag #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter where they shared their joy. The Queen actor soon went on to share a message of gratitude for all her fans when she saw the love being showered on her.

So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter 🙏 immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome 🥰🙏❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Unseen School Picnic Pictures, Asks Fans To Guess The Temple

Kangana shares unseen school picnic pictures which is too cute to miss

Kangana recently shared a post from her archives where she can be seen having a great time at one of her picnics. The actor explained in the post on Twitter that the photographs are from her school picnic to a temple whose name she cannot recall. She also made some guessing and wrote that the temple could be Naina Devi.

In one of the pictures, one can see a chirpy and happy Kangana having a nice time on the bus with friends, while in the second she can be seen posing with her teacher Satish Shukla. Take a look at the post below.

Here’s a major #throwback to school picnic, ummm don’t remember which temple is this,Naina Devi may be!! Any guesses Himanchalis? I must have been twelve here and that’s my teacher Satish Shukla ji, it was a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View school 🙂 pic.twitter.com/02V5d3Sabe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude For Warm Welcome As Fans Trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter

Kangana Ranaut admires Ali Fazal for his resilient work

Upon watching the Death on the Nile trailer, Kangana took to Twitter to congratulate the Fukrey Star for achieving a humorous milestone in his career. The Queen actor explained how 'Asian people' get the chance to work in Hollywood movies, based solely on their 'hearings.' She added that what Ali has achieved is indeed a 'big break'. Take a look.

In Hollywood Asian people get break only and only based on their auditions, what @alifazal9 has got is indeed a big break,we may have different ideologies but art will always bind us together, I have huge admiration for your breakthrough @alifazal9 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Admires Ali Fazal For His Resilient Work In 'Death Of The Nile'; See Post

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Makes Her First-ever Entry On Social Media With Twitter Announcement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.